Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.68 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) will report $236.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.03 million and the lowest is $234.35 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $233.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $935.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.18 million to $942.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $969.22 million, with estimates ranging from $945.95 million to $984.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

DIN stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 435,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $99.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $11,548,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.