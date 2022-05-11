Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will report $236.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.03 million and the lowest is $234.35 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $233.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $935.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.18 million to $942.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $969.22 million, with estimates ranging from $945.95 million to $984.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

DIN stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 435,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $99.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after acquiring an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $11,548,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

