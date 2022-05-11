DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.10.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,201. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth about $594,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 739,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

