DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 36% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $119.41 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00199388 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00347880 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

