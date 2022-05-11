Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.88. 64,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.