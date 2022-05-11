Diamond Price Down 25.3% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00004304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $4.54 million and $9,151.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,683,166 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

