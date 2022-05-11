Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,591.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $14,591.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001513 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035184 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,682,974 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

