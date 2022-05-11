Diageo’s (DGE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($57.33) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,095.88 ($50.50).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,741.50 ($46.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,802.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,806.23. The firm has a market cap of £86.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,212.99 ($39.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($43.03) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,197.63). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

