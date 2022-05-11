Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,076,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.