Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 443.6% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.11) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 148,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,554. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.57.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.