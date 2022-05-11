Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

DSGN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

DSGN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 152,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902,960 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

