DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading Down 18.5% This Week

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00005467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and approximately $622,672.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00527718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,121.25 or 1.93198882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.69 or 0.07569403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

