DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

XRAY traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 64,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

