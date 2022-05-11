DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.31

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 101564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get DENSO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.95.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.