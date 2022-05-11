Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.92

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several research analysts have commented on DLX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Deluxe by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Deluxe by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

