Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,456. The company has a market cap of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

In related news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

