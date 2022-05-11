Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $1,926,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,090,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $364.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.51. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

