Dean Jahnke Sells 16,709 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Dean Jahnke sold 16,709 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $114,289.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 283,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,353.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GoPro stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $995.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 489,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 54,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 179,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 12.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 261,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.