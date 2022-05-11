Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.69. 171,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,312. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,831,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,874 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,884. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.