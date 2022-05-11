Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

DQ traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 993,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

