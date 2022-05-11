Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given New 105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

DNKEY opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

