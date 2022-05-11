Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

DNMR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 2,753,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,970. The company has a market cap of $348.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Danimer Scientific has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 209,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

