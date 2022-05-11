Daniel P. Hart Acquires 5,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CROX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 35.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

