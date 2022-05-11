Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DTRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($44.21) price target for the company.

DTRUY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 39,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

