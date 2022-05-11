DA Davidson Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $60.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $834.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 1,341.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 167,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ichor by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

