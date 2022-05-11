Cypress Capital LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.31. 35,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.61. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

