CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

CBAY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 937,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $158.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 55,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 118,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

