Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $49.77. Cutera shares last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 5,081 shares trading hands.

The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $996.05 million, a P/E ratio of 784.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.