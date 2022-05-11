Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $49.77. Cutera shares last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 5,081 shares trading hands.
The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $996.05 million, a P/E ratio of 784.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.
Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
