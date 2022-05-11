Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Announces Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. 67,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,108. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $865.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CUTR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cutera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cutera by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

