Custodian REIT Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CREI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100.60 ($1.24). 456,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,988. Custodian REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.39 ($1.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The firm has a market cap of £443.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

About Custodian REIT (Get Rating)

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.