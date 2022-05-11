Custodian REIT Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CREI traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 100.60 ($1.24). 456,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,988. Custodian REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.39 ($1.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68. The firm has a market cap of £443.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.
About Custodian REIT (Get Rating)
