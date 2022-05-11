Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,754 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Altria Group worth $133,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 771,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 946,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 118,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.07. 800,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,414. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

