Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,365,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,540,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of TotalEnergies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. 214,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.00) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.