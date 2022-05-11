Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,825 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $28,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 302,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.