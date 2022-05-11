Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $146,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

KMB traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.23. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

