Cryptonovae One Day Trading Volume Tops $46,762.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $46,762.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.45 or 0.07313086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,597,136 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

