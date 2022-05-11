Crown (CRW) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Crown has a market cap of $491,488.02 and approximately $205.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,237.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.63 or 0.00696687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00184827 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001398 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,641,539 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

