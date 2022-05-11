CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,102 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.88. 7,387,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,221. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day moving average is $208.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.71 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

