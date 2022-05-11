Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$745.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.32 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

CCRN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 392,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

