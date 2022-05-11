CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS.

CRSP stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

