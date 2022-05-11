Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Get Cricut alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65. Cricut has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,501,743 shares of company stock worth $20,018,708 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.