Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. 54,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,462. Covestro has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

