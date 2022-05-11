Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Coty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

COTY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,806,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

In other Coty news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $22,953,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

