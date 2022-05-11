Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.20. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

