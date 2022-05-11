Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.70. The stock had a trading volume of 54,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.96 and its 200 day moving average is $534.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

