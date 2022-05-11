Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 713.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

