Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Trading Up 2.8%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

About Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

