Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 1550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan S.A. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.334 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cosan by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Raízen Energia, Raízen Combustíveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

