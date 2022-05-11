Corteva, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

