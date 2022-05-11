Corra.Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $721.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $643,513.37 and $721.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,355.17 or 2.05439167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.82 or 0.07137249 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

