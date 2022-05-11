Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.99 million.
TSE ARR opened at C$9.43 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$250.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.
