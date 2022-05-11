Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.99 million.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.71.

TSE ARR opened at C$9.43 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market cap of C$250.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Altius Renewable Royalties (Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.