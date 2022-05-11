Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.28, but opened at 3.90. Core Scientific shares last traded at 4.13, with a volume of 20,083 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

